Cheryl Hines on the rocks with RFK Jr?

Miami Beach native Cheryl Hines could be headed into divorce territory. RadarOnline reports her two year marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rocky.
First there is the small matter of his alleged affair with NYC socialite Chelsea Chapman Kirwan.
The second issue is apparently a bunch of bratty stepkids. Exhibit A: RFK’s 20-year-old daughter Kyra Kennedy, who is part of the infamous Snap Pack, young socialites who post endless party pics on Instagram.
Page Six reports Kyra even acted up in — guess where? —Miami, breaking plans with a guy and telling him her golf cart ran over a flamingo. Dad says she’s a prankster.
The divorced activist also has five other children.
Dad was forced to ship her off to a “therapeutic boarding school” due to her antics, says the website, which spoke to family insiders.
A rep for Hines told Gossip Cop, however, that all is good and the blended family is “thriving.”
Must be alternative facts at work again.
Back in July, when The Miami Herald spoke to the “Curb Your Enthusiam” star, all seemed well.
The actress did admit that political discussions were a must in her household.
