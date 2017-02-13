Fresh off Grammys performance (and microphone fail), Metallica annouces tour

You may have seen Metallica rock it out with Lady Gaga for a collab on “Moth Into Flame” at the Grammys Sunday night. Despite a minor incident (lead singer James Hetfield’s microphone mishap and he wasn’t happy, having to eventually sharing Gaga’s mic), the performance was most definitely inspiring.
Now you can see the guys in the flesh — in town. The iconic band is going out on tour on behalf of their latest album, “Hardwired…to Self Destruct.” Twenty five dates on Livenation’s WorldWired 2017 North American Tour include a stop at Hard Rock Stadium on July 7.
Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the record. For more info: https://metallica.com
