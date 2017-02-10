Stuff celebrities love: Chance the Rapper’s ode to Obama

CLICK
Whether you voted for Donald Trump or not, you can likely still appreciate Barack Obama’s eight years of service. Chance the Rapper is showing the love for No. 44 and his family with a clothing collection, he announced on Twitter.
I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
The standout has to be a T shirt with “Barack N Michelle” written in black-and-pink graffiti with their anniversary date. “With this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be,” wrote Chance, whose stuff is about to be restocked due to high demand. ThankUObama.us
The “Same Drugs” singer will be performing at the Grammys on Sunday night and um, chances are, he’ll be wearing one of his own tees.
