Alan Cumming’s plea to Miami Seaquarium: Free Lolita

Alan Cumming, who performs at Knight Concert Hall on Friday, is mixing his trip down south with a little activitism.
The Tony Award winner is the latest celebrity to join PETA in urging the Miami Seaquarium to free Lolita, the park’s lone orca.
In a letter to Fernando Eiroa, CEO of the facility’s parent company, the singer-actor writes that he and Lolita “both hail from the cooler north, and we're both in our early 50s. However, over the past five decades, I've been able to travel the world and pursue my dreams, while she has languished in the smallest, oldest orca tank in the world. I’m writing to ask that you free her.”
A letter I wrote to Miami seaquarium https://t.co/FiwbuwUNWy— Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) February 9, 2017
The letter in part reads:
“Even though orcas in the wild swim up to 100 miles a day, she can move only a few yards in any direction, in a space that’s only as deep as she is long. She has had no orca companion since 1980, when her former tankmate, Hugo, killed himself by ramming his head into the side of their tank. And she now has no opportunity to socialize or interact with other members of her species—which is agonizing for such a social and intelligent animal. Lolita's family still lives in the waters of the Pacific Northwest, and an orca believed to be her mother is alive, so there’s a chance that she could be reunited with her long-lost pod—but only if the Seaquarium gives the word. Will you please retire her to a coastal sanctuary, where she could, for the first time in decades, feel ocean currents, swim long distances, dive deep, and communicate with wild orcas—all while also benefiting from human care?”
Me! Me! I am ready, Miami!— Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) February 7, 2017
¡Yo! ¡Yo! Estoy listo, Miami! https://t.co/XbQjXt1RxN
That’s not all. On Sunday at Sublime Restaurant & Bar in Fort Lauderdale, the “Cabaret” star is hosting a benefit for PETA’s captive-animal campaign.
Others stars who have spoken out on behalf of the beleaguered mammal include Joanna Krupa, Natalia Villaveces and Patricia De León.
