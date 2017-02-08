Police release surveillance video in theft of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp), will air on NBC live coast to coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Celebrating the very best in television and film, the popular, star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills is one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.
Rapper Kanye West made an appearance in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 13, 2016. He did not talk to reporters before hopping on the elevator. The musician, who was recently hospitalized, has shown support for Donald Trump at multiple concerts after the election.
Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.
Arte Américas executive director Frank Delgado talks about the common thread that runs through all of us, and how the popular El Día de los Muertos altar to the late singer Prince can be seen as an example of how the traditional Mexican holiday crosses cultural boundaries.
Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday. He received the prize for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” This video shows the moment it was announced and an interview with a member of the prize committee.
As part of the #VoteYourFuture campaign, Robert De Niro is filmed expressing his thoughts about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but the video was deemed too partisan to use. A website called “Anonymous Content” has since posted it online.
A man at a Kanye West concert in Atlanta attempted to climb the singer's floating stage Monday night. West was in the middle of performing the song "Power" from his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" when the fan tried to pull himself on stage. The fan quickly lets go of the stage after the singer signaled for him to get down.
Miami rapper Rick Ross recalls being named to the All-Dade football team while playing football for Carol City Senior High School. Ross celebrated the 10th anniversary of his 'Port of Miami' album on August 30, 2016.
Cinema’s goth-quirk king has a new film, ”Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” out in September, and a recently self-published book of drawings titled ”The Napkin Art of Tim Burton.” He sketched his answers to our questions using pen, ink and watercolor.