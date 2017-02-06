‘Baywatch’ star Charlotte McKinney: I was bullied for my fuller figure

Believe it. Someone as gorgeous, sexy, smart and charming as Charlotte McKinney didn’t always have it so great.
The “Baywatch” bombshell covers the February issue of Ocean Drive, and dishes the dirt to the glossy.
The former burger model (Carl’s Jr.) who — costars in the upcoming big screen reboot of the TV show with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron — said she had to leave school due to all the harassment.
“Girls would yell at me and call me a slut,” says McKinney, who was made of for her early breast development. “I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head—there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.”
The Orlando-born costar of the DNCE music video for “Body Moves” reveals that despite her amazing looks, she remains solo.
“I’m single right now and really enjoying it. A lot of times when I’m in a relationship, I am focusing on the other person so much. Now I can focus on my work and focus on me.”
McKinney has local connections, moving to South Florida at 17 after dropping out and trying to model. “I was living on 60th and Collins. And one day I went to every single modeling agency in Miami—Ford, Next. I went to small boutiques. And everyone was like, ‘No, you are too short.’ ‘Your boobs are too big.’ But I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I photograph well.’ I was always battling with these agencies, and they were always like no, no, no. But it didn’t stop me.”
Otherwise, she has great memories: “I loved the feeling of being out at night in Miami. I always hung out with the local vibe, not the touristy places. We would go out to cool bars like Radio, and I always ended up going to Wall on Tuesdays. I loved the atmosphere there. I felt at home, and it was just always a good time. I would work all week, but then Tuesday night was kind of a Miami, let-your-hair-down night. For dinner, I love going to Milos—that is one of my favorite restaurants. That’s something I do miss, the energy.”
Incidentally, the star adds that she never had a breast reduction.
