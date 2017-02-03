What’s wrong? Sophia Loren cancels show at casino

Sorry old schoolers: “An Evening with Sophia Loren,” scheduled for Friday Feb. 10 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a release sent out by the venue.
The website was still advertising her appearance as of early Friday afternoon.
No idea why the award-winning actress is bailing, but she is 82 so let’s give her a break.
A release says a future show date will be announced soon. Purchased tickets will be refunded via point of purchase or Ticketmaster.
In Loren’s show, the Hollywood icon shares stories of her childhood in war-ravaged Italy, her family and prolific big-screen career. She was to be accompanied by Entertainment Tonight interviewer Bill Harris and was to do a Q&A with the audience.
Guess you all will have to find another way to spend your Flashback Friday.
More info: Click on www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-653-8000.
