Celebrity entrepreneur Loren Ridinger works hard, plays hard

Hanging out with the Kardashians.
Glamorous outfits.
Fabulous parties.
By outward appearances, Loren Ridinger leads a pretty cushy life, but what you may not know is that the Miami Beach-based e-marketing entrepreneur works her tail off and is pretty down to earth.
She and her husband J.R. Ridinger will be bringing their Market America/SHOP.com World Conference Thursday through Saturday to the AmericaAirlines Arena.
We chatted before the big event:
So what does Market America mean to you?
Freedom and hope! It’s a way of life for me and thousands of other people. I love that we provide people with a realistic way to succeed financially by being an entrepreneur and executing on our UnFranchise business model. We eliminate much of the risk and provide them with a turnkey online shopping business along with support and a blueprint to make it work. Over the last (almost) 25 years, we’ve continually proven that the American Dream is still alive. We give average people the opportunity to be extraordinary entrepreneurs; they can change their lives regardless of where they come from in life. The sky is the limit. Someone can make as much money as they want to; they can put in as much or as little time as they are able to. They can make millions or simply change the way they shop so they’re saving money while earning money.
How will the conference be different this year than years past?
This year people are hyper-focused on change — changing their lives. People realize that change takes work so we’re going to give them everything they need in order to streamline it, give them a blueprint for success.
You’re also the founder of Motives Cosmetics. Any beauty trends we should know about?
I’m seeing more personal choice and style lately. Rather than following trends, I’ve noticed that many people are embracing their own styles and confidently rocking them. Recently I’ve seen bold lips for both day and evening looks — something we have not seen in a while — or statement colors (whether bright and vibrant or dark and sexy), they all work.
How are Miami consumers different from elsewhere in the country?
Miami is an international city whose residents are obviously brave and bold enough to try just about anything! We focus on great skincare out of necessity because we have beautiful sunshine all year round. The daring and diverse cultures that come together here combined with the amazing nightlife require that Miamians always look their best. I believe that the consumer here is willing to spend more money because she is very educated as to what she is looking for. Latinas like myself are very loyal to the products that we use.
What is something readers may not know about you?
I work all the time. I love working in my pajamas or sweatpants because I don’t have time to get all fixed up in order to stay focused. I believe in doing the hardest things first each day. I’m a very simple girl who doesn’t care about all of the hoopla. I’ve been around Miami long enough to enjoy it all yet still remain focused about where I’m going, what I’m doing and what I want to do. I’ll never give up the passion that burns inside of me like a fire that never stops. I’m so motivated and moved to do more, more and more and never quit. Also, I didn’t marry into money —far from it. Many people think that I married a rich man but JR and I were both broke when we met. We both started from nothing. Our big date night was going out to Wendy’s. Our hard work, blood, sweat and tears all prove that you can achieve anything you want to do and that The American Dream is still alive.
What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up early. If my grandchildren are in town, I spend as much time as I can with them. I look to control my time and my life because it’s the only way to control my destiny. I do the hardest things first so I can be in charge of my schedule, my day and my life. I don’t let others control me, which allows me to make clear decisions. I work a lot. When I take time to play, I play hard and get right back to work again. Even when I go out with friends in the evening, I will still work late when I get home just to make sure that I get ahead for the next day.
