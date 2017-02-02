Deepak Chopra: In these divisive times, just breathe

These days, we can all agree on one thing — to disagree. And it’s exhausting.
Luckily Deepak Chopra is here to help. The soul searching New Age spiritualist will be at the University of Miami 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss his latest book, “You Are The Universe,” tackling the mystery of our existence. It is written with top physicist Menas Kafatos.
When people attend your events what kind of questions do they ask?
There are so many and so many we don’t have answers to. What is the biological basis for consciousness? What came before the Big Bang? Why does the universe fit together so perfectly together? Does God exist? Where did time come from? How did life first begin? Does the mind create the brain or does the brain create the mind?
Are people confused about our purpose on earth?
I think this is a human quest. The meaning of life and death. Are we a minor speck of dust in an infinite, mindless void? A junkyard of infinity? What’s going on? It goes on and on and on.
How much do you think the current political climate is affecting us?
While Mr. Trump does his thing, you need to know who you are. Uncertainty is the basis of all creativity, I think. We should be asking ourselves like all the great Eastern philosophers, ‘What is the opportunity to be gained here?’ ‘What is a different point of view we can offer?’ It is the only way to maintain a peaceful, sustainable healthy world.
We hear you are helping design homes in Sunny Isles?
Yes I have been tapped to create biologically sustainable houses where the air is fresh, water is pure, lighting is circadian, in balance with your biological rhythms. I live in an apartment with such amenities in New York City and hope to live in Miami part time. It has the culture, the wonderful Latino flavor, I love the smells, the breezes; the lifestyle is all very atttractive to me.
Comments