Stuff celebrities love: Lady Gaga the new face of Tiffany

She may have to forget about the meat dresses for a while. Lady Gaga meets Tiffany & Co. The “Bad Romance” singer is the latest face of the way classy jewelry brand. Gaga fronts Tiffany’s latest so-called Legendary Style ad, which will premiere in a 60-second film during Super Bowl LI. According to a release, the New Yorker was chosen for #Hardwear because she is a “woman of confidence, beauty and substance [with] intelligence and authenticity.”
You all better hope the weather stays brisk because leather couture powerhouse Jitrois recently opened its third U.S. store right here, at Bal Harbour Shops. The French luxury fashion label, known for its use of exotic skins, has a cult following that includes Tracy Morgan, Heidi Klum and Katy Perry. Check out the fierce styles at https://www.jitrois.com/en
Can’t make New York Fashion Week this year? Online shopping meets social media with the new app Luv.it, a mobile shopping experience. Browse for international beauty and fashion brands from Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Canada. That’s not all: You can earn cash back on every sale you generate within your network by sharing, reposting or “luv’ing” your favorite products. iTunes
