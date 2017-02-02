Far out! ‘The Space Between Us’ stars in Miami

Ever feel like you want to escape from Earth? Sorry, that’s not likely, but there’s always the movies. In “The Space Between Us,” Asa Butterfield plays a Martian, sort of.
His character Gardner was born on Mars, because his mother, an astronaut, gave birth to him there. Luckily, the young man has access to the internet and begins chatting with Earthlings, so when he actually reaches home, he’s got himself a girlfriend (Britt Robertson).
The two actors were in Miami recently to discuss the film, out Friday. Asa (“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”) thinks people can relate to the outer-space story: “It’s about relating to others, and also about feeling out of place.”
