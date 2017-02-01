Beyonce surprises fans with news that she is pregnant with twins

She did it again!
Beyoncé surprised us with her happy news.
She is preggers with her second child.
Wait, no. Second and third.
The mega superstar is having twins, joining big sister Blue Ivy.
That’s according to her Wednesday Instagram post, in which she looked like a bride in a bikini with a burgeoning belly. Four months along, maybe.
“We have been blessed two times over,” the caption reads. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”
So here’s to hoping that elevator incident is all behind her and husband Jay Z.
Not to mention “Lemonade,” a rage filled video for her song, about a cheater.
All seems right in the world.
Amazing amount of likes on this post: close to 7 million in its first 24 hours.
This is hardly the first time Bey surprised her Bey Hive: In 2013 she dropped a self-titled visual album on a Friday night, throwing the Internet into a tizzy.
Then B did it again two years later with “Formation,” posting a video on a Saturday afternoon; about 24 hours later, she appeared on the world stage singing it at the Super Bowl.
