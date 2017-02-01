Paulina Rubio: 45 and fabuloso

Paulina Rubio looked absolutely smoking in the latest issue of American Airlines’ Nexos magazine. Miami, in the background of her photo shoot, didn’t look too shabby, either.
The 45-year-old Mexican pop star poses in front of her mansion in the Venetian Islands, a home she has had since 1992.
“I built it from the ground up,” she told the pub. Rubio’s house is called Nanda, which means happiness in Sanskrit. “That’s where I have my studio, where I’ve recorded a lot of great songs, and where a lot of beautiful musical projects have happened.”
Rubio, who has two sons Nicolás, 6, and Eros, nearly one, with partner singer Jerry Bazúa, appears on the cover with the headline “Paulina Rubio Se Toma Miami” (Takes Miami).
She says she is in love with the Magic City, where she lives part time: “I really, really wanted to live here. I came with visions of the American Dream of Julio Iglesias and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.... I was so excited about discovering Miami, its beaches, its climate, its beautiful mix of people.”
Another tidbit: Motherhood has changed her, made her less selfish:
“Everything about motherhood is surprising. The love you feel for them from the very first moment. It's very dramatic, and the same time it brings you so much joy.”
