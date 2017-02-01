Scott Disick lets loose in Miami, ruins reunion with Kourtney Kardashian

HIS OWN WAY
Kourtney Kardashian is a forgiving sort. The reality sibling has given Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, so many chances to stay on the straight and narrow, but dad keeps messing up (at least when paparazzi are around).
The two apparently were in the beginning stages of reuniting but it doesn’t seem like there will be a happy ending with these two. While in Costa Rica filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Disick apparently brought a woman along on the trip, TMZ reports.
A crew member ratted him out (Kris Jenner and sister Kim were apparently furious) so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach. It’s unclear if this is the same woman who got him in hot water in C.R.
For KK, it seems the best revenge is living well and looking hot.
The workout enthusiast posted several pictures of herself on Instagram it didn’t appear as if she had a care in the world.
In December, E! News reported Kardashian and Disick were taking things one day at a time.
Comments