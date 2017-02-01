People

February 1, 2017 11:40 AM

Scott Disick lets loose in Miami, ruins reunion with Kourtney Kardashian

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

HIS OWN WAY

Kourtney Kardashian is a forgiving sort. The reality sibling has given Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, so many chances to stay on the straight and narrow, but dad keeps messing up (at least when paparazzi are around).

The two apparently were in the beginning stages of reuniting but it doesn’t seem like there will be a happy ending with these two. While in Costa Rica filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Disick apparently brought a woman along on the trip, TMZ reports.

A crew member ratted him out (Kris Jenner and sister Kim were apparently furious) so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach. It’s unclear if this is the same woman who got him in hot water in C.R.

For KK, it seems the best revenge is living well and looking hot.

 

Pura vida.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The workout enthusiast posted several pictures of herself on Instagram it didn’t appear as if she had a care in the world.

In December, E! News reported Kardashian and Disick were taking things one day at a time.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miami native William Levy talks about "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos