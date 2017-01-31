People

January 31, 2017 2:10 PM

‘Scarface’ reboot in the works but won’t be set in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

You asked for it. You got it.

OK, so maybe you didn’t.

But you got it anyway — a remake of “Scarface.”

Say hello to your new little friend: “Rogue One” star Diego Luna will be stepping in where Al Pacino left off, playing iconic drug lord/Cuban refugee Tony Montana, reports the U.K.’s Independent. Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be taking over the lead, but that appears to be just that — a rumor.

Brian De Palma’s 1983 film was actually a reimagining of the 1932 flick of the same name, which was loosely based on Armitage Trail's 1929 novel of the same name about gangster wars.

The new film will not be set in Miami this time around, but Los Angeles. The characters will be Mexican, the publication adds.

Antoine Fuqua dropped out as director, says Variety, and it is unclear who is at the helm.

Latina.com reports that Sofia Vergara is attached to the remake, playing Montana’s younger sister, Gina, played by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

