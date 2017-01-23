Sprint is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

2:53 Race of Champions held at Marlins Park

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

1:21 Thousands of protestors overflow Miami Bayfront Park at Women's Rally of South Florida