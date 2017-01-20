Stuff celebrities love: Michelle Obama’s inauguration earrings

COVET
Michelle Obama shined bright on her last day as First Lady on Friday. She accessorized her Narciso Rodriguez red and black tweed dress with simple yet elegant diamond studs by veteran U.S. jeweler Harry Kotlar for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in D.C. Husband Barack seems to have approved. Price upon request. harrykotlar.com
Holiday weight gain and belly bulge are no match for HydroChic. With its 2017 collection of exercise, swim and yoga active wear, you’ll be shedding pounds in style. The celebrity-loved brand is known for its quick-drying, lightweight fabrics that have built-in sun protection and chlorine resistance. Bonus: HydroChic’s slimming sport pants, rash guards and swim tops come in plus sizes. hydrochic.com; 866-473-7933
Filippa Salomonsson is all about cutting out the sweets in 2017. The holistic health coach and part-time Miami resident just came out with a self-help book, “Sugar Detox,” about letting go of cravings and creating new eating habits. All the pictures were shot in downtown Miami and Key Biscayne, says Salomonsson, who calls sugar “a thorn in the side of any weight-loss plan.” Amazon.com
