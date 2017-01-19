Kathy Wakile ‘honored’ to attend Trump’s inauguration

Kathy Wakile’s had quite a start to 2017.
On New Year’s Eve, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate was a guest at the marriage of “RHONYC’s” LuAnn de Lesseps to businessman Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach.
On Friday she says she and her husband/costar Rich Wakile are “honored” to have been invited to attend the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. The Bravo star plans to wear a “classic, American style” Diane Von Furstenberg wrap dress for the momentous occasion.
On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wakile will be back down in South Florida to attend a party for her cookbook “Indulge: Little Desserts that Keep Life Sweet” at Lilac And Lilies Boutique in Fort Lauderdale.
What was the process of writing “Indulge?” Fun or fattening?
Writing my book was much more work than I had expected, however, I’m so passionate about my baking and cooking it really never felt like work. The most difficult part was remembering to write everything down. I would go into my kitchen and work from morning ’til night testing and retesting recipes.
Out of the 75 treats featured in the book, what is your favorite recipe?
It’s so funny — I always get asked that question. It’s a difficult one to answer since I feel they are all my babies. However, I happen to love anything with lemon.
How do you keep your weight down while testing out all these goodies?
Life is about balance. That includes having a sweet treat when you want one, eating healthy and controlling your portions are key. That’s why all of my desserts are mini. So you can indulge on a decadent sweet treat without feeling deprived or guilty.
What is the easiest recipe for people who aren’t great bakers?
They would have to be my Apple Crumblekins. Another surprisingly easy and show-stopping dessert are my bite size Chocolate Volcanos.
What is your favorite guilty pleasure?
Salty sweet: Chocolate peanut butter pretzels while binge watching Netflix. Oh and pizza. Any kind, any time of the day!
What do you like to do when you are in Miami?
Richard and I love finding little places to eat that not many people talk about and love exploring the different neighborhoods. We especially love Brickell and Wynwood. And who can resist the beach? We’re sun and surf lovers.
What is your new house like?
We’ve been in it for over a year now and I have to say the transition was seamless. My husband was the general contractor on the project; I was in charge of the design and decorating. We were very involved so I think that during the processes we envisioned ourselves living in the house at every step. It felt like home.
When fans meet you what is the No. 1 question they ask?
The fans are incredible, so kind and warm. They immediately ask about my kids, Victoria and Joseph, as well as my family. That means so much to me. It makes me feel that everyone has connected to me so deeply, and know how important my family is to me. It’s the highest compliment that I can receive.
Can you give us some idea of what to expect from “RHONJ?”
That’s a tough question. You know there are always surprises.
What is the best thing about being a Bravo housewife?
The best part would have to be getting to connect with the viewers on a level I never expected. When complete strangers come up to me and share a favorite scene or moment that they related to the most and helped them feel connected or not alone. For me that’s what life is about: the human connection.
And the worst thing?
Seeing some of your not so shining moments play out and play back over and over. However, I try not to dwell on those moments; I’d rather look at those times as a lesson and an opportunity to do better, be better.
Would you ever want your own spinoff of a reality show? If so, what would it be like?
That would be fun if the concept was right. If it's one thing I’ve learned it’s ‘never say never.’
What are your feelings about going to Trump’s inauguration?
We are honored to have been invited and excited to be living and be part of the United States of America.
Info: Tickets are $50 until Monday and include a copy of the book and photo opportunity with Wakile and can be purchased in-store or online at www.LilacAndLilies.com. After Monday, admission goes up to $65.
