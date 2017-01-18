Coco Austin, baby and bikini hit the beach in Miami

It’s good to be Chanel Marrow, the 1-year-old daughter of rapper Ice T (real name: Tracy Marrow).
The “Law & Order: SVU” star and wife Coco Austin were in the Miami area for a little vacay and showed off their little girl on social media.
If you can believe it, the kid, born last November, has her own Instagram account, @babychanelnicole, with a staggering 418,000 followers.
Mother and daughter posed in matching bathing suits.
“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. It’s 30 degrees back home,” tweeted Austin, who has a home in NYC.
Ice T, with a lot more clothing on, had his own pic with the cutie inside a cabana at what appears to be Acqualina Resort & Spa.
