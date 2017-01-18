People

January 18, 2017 2:54 PM

Coco Austin, baby and bikini hit the beach in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

It’s good to be Chanel Marrow, the 1-year-old daughter of rapper Ice T (real name: Tracy Marrow).

The “Law & Order: SVU” star and wife Coco Austin were in the Miami area for a little vacay and showed off their little girl on social media.

If you can believe it, the kid, born last November, has her own Instagram account, @babychanelnicole, with a staggering 418,000 followers.

Mother and daughter posed in matching bathing suits.

 

Mom is so funny..She&#39;s loves goofing around.. Matching swimsuits by - @fedeswimwear

A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. It’s 30 degrees back home,” tweeted Austin, who has a home in NYC.

Ice T, with a lot more clothing on, had his own pic with the cutie inside a cabana at what appears to be Acqualina Resort & Spa.

