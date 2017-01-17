Star spotting: Ice Cube and Charlie Day in Miami

Ice Cube and Charlie Day turned heads in the sleepy 55th Street Station retail/restaurant plaza last week. The stars of the upcoming high school comedy “Fist Fight,” appeared at a press junket at Punch Miami boxing studio, formerly the News Lounge. SUVs with dark tinted windows were parked outside the spot, across the street from Andiamo.
There was no time for the rapper and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor to shop or grab a snack at Soyka down the street. Cube and Day, who play rival teachers in the film, out Feb. 17, later appeared at a fan screening at Regal South Beach.
The “Straight Outta Compton” star was off to NYC the following day to launch Big3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league, with Allen Iverson.
Behind the scenes at the #BIG3 Press Conference in NYC last week. More coming soon. pic.twitter.com/2mIFpcNIgi— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 16, 2017
Teams made up of former NBA stars will play an eight-game season starting June 24. Day, of “Horrible Bosses” fame, was going back home to L.A. to “chill.”
