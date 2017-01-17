Ariana Grande: a little too confident?

Ariana Grande is feeling pretty confident about her accomplishments these days.
Nope, you couldn’t accuse the “Dangerous Woman” singer of having any insecurity issues.
But a recent post on Instagram rubbed a few of the Boca Raton native’s followers the wrong way.
We realize that Grande works her tail off, but to call attention to her good qualities seems more arrogant than confident.
Next to a picture of herself on an unidentified street reads the caption: “When you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #un----witable #haventsleptinyears.”
Besides the fact that it got over 2 million likes, some followers threw shade.
Comments included, “Seriously?” and “When you’re cute but also the most clueless 23 year old human being on earth” as well as “Wow you seriously need a reality check.”
Next up: she and John Legend will record the theme to Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, out in March.
#Teamnosleep!
