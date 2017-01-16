People

January 16, 2017 1:50 PM

‘Reina del Sur’ star Kate del Castillo in Miami to save the whales

By Madeleine Marr

Soon after the closure of the Ringling Bros. circus, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the SLS Brickell.

She’ll screen her new PETA video calling on the Miami Seaquarium to retire its lone orca Lolita to a seaside sanctuary. She’s also asking all tourists to boycott the Key Biscayne attraction.

PETA is pushing for the Seaquarium to give Lolita the chance to return to her home waters—something Tilikum (the subject of the documentary “Blackfish”) never got to do.

The “Reina del Sur” (“The Queen of the South”) star made headlines when she received flirty texts from famous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. She later orchestrated a meeting with the then fugitive, along with Sean Penn, who interviewed him for Rolling Stone.

