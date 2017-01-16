‘Reina del Sur’ star Kate del Castillo in Miami to save the whales

Soon after the closure of the Ringling Bros. circus, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the SLS Brickell.
She’ll screen her new PETA video calling on the Miami Seaquarium to retire its lone orca Lolita to a seaside sanctuary. She’s also asking all tourists to boycott the Key Biscayne attraction.
#AlfombraRoja @Televisa sumó a sus transmisiones de horario prime time telenovelas sobre el mundo del narcotráfico https://t.co/5qeoZj0yd4 pic.twitter.com/sHMrEgfIvl— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) January 13, 2017
PETA is pushing for the Seaquarium to give Lolita the chance to return to her home waters—something Tilikum (the subject of the documentary “Blackfish”) never got to do.
January 15, 2017
The “Reina del Sur” (“The Queen of the South”) star made headlines when she received flirty texts from famous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. She later orchestrated a meeting with the then fugitive, along with Sean Penn, who interviewed him for Rolling Stone.
