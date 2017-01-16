Russian performance artist requests asylum in France

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami Pause

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre