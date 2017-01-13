Davie toddler to walk in New York Fashion Week

Talk about an early success story. Davie miniature resident Taylen Biggs is a social media star and she’s only 3 years old.
Taylen gets a little (OK, a lot) of help from mom Angelica Calad who runs a successful Instagram account for the toddler as well as her 1-year-old sister Aleia. #Taylensmom followers are at over 132,000 and counting.
Taylen is so stylish and photogenic she was chosen for a Kardashian Kids campaign. And now the family just received some exciting news: The cutie’s been chosen to walk in a New York Fashion Week show next month for Little Miss Aoki, from designer Mischka Aoki.
“This is Taylen’s first runway show so we will be doing lots of walking and posing practice,” said mom.
