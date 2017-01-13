People

January 13, 2017 11:04 AM

Attention rockers: You, too, can be an opening act for Bon Jovi

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

ROCK ON

OK, so Bon Jovi’s coming to South Florida and you’re pumped. Now get happier. If you are musically inclined and have some talent, you may be able to actually open for this iconic band.

Oh, you’re halfway there.

Bon Jovi is accepting applications for its opening act on the “This House Is Not a Home” tour on its Facebook page.

The New Jersey rockers play the BB&T Center Feb. 12 so if you want to play before the show, submit an audition video and start livin’ on a prayer. LiveNation promoters get the final say.

Winners will get major cred on social media.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos