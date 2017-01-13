Attention rockers: You, too, can be an opening act for Bon Jovi

ROCK ON
OK, so Bon Jovi’s coming to South Florida and you’re pumped. Now get happier. If you are musically inclined and have some talent, you may be able to actually open for this iconic band.
Oh, you’re halfway there.
Head over to https://t.co/UbM4SoBnMr today at 3pm ET/12pm PT to watch JBJ make a live announcement and answer fan questions! #THINFStour pic.twitter.com/NrJLO88fyw— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 10, 2017
Bon Jovi is accepting applications for its opening act on the “This House Is Not a Home” tour on its Facebook page.
The New Jersey rockers play the BB&T Center Feb. 12 so if you want to play before the show, submit an audition video and start livin’ on a prayer. LiveNation promoters get the final say.
Winners will get major cred on social media.
