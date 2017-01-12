Stuff celebrities love: Keke Palmer’s shoe collection

SHOP
Keke Palmer is in step with fashion — the actress just launched her second line with ShoeDazzle. “I love to express myself through fashion and have fun with my choices so I was thrilled to curate a collection,” the “Scream Queens” star and “I Don’t Belong to You” author said in a statement. “I hope I can assist women in the many different ways they can rock their style in their shoes.” Browse for wedges, combat boots and sneaker-like pumps at Shoedazzle.com starting at $39.95. Membership required.
TRY
When you’re a famous athlete, sleep is key, so you better make sure you’re comfortable. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban likes all his players to lay their heads on BedGear’s moisture-wicking, breathable so-called hyper cotton sheets: “We are always looking for innovators that will help enhance the Mavs’ performance—whether its’s physical, mental or some combination of both,” said the “Shark Tank” star of the bedding. Bonus for active types: The sheets are odor- and wrinkle-resistant. bedgear.com
LISTEN
John Legend and Ariana Grande are making beautiful music together. The two singers will record the theme to Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, out in March. The pair are currently recording the duet originally sung by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 animated film. Penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the track won an Oscar and a Grammy. We expect no less from this version.
