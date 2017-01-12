No cell phones, please: Dave Chappelle coming to Miami area for two shows

He’s coming: Dave Chappelle.
The always edgy and (some say) overly sensitive stand-up comedian is hitting The Coral Springs Center for the Arts for two shows on Feb. 10.
The star of “Chappelle’s Show” and sometime big screen actor (“Con Air,” “Half Baked”) seems back in full form after a few years of internal drama and alleged mental health issues. Back in 2004, he walked off a stage in Sacramento, California, and subsequently took a temporary break in his career. In 2013, Chappelle dropped the mic, so to speak, in Hartford, Connecticut, due to heckling.
Then he left his highly successful “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central and went to Africa to decompress.
And who could forget the time back in July 2011 when Chappelle was booed off the Hard Rock Live stage during Alonzo Mourning’s Zo’s Summer Groove?
Chappelle told Miami.com afterward that the front row of the charity show, Zo’s Comedy Jam, was full of loud “Seminole Indians” who were bothering him and interrupting his set.
He added that security was of no help.
But audience member Andrew Barnett told The Miami Herald: “He [Chappelle] allowed the audience to dictate the stand up. He acknowledged them, which created a problem,” said the attendee. “Instead of jumping into the routine, he was responding to people,” he said.
But, all seems back to um, normal in the comic’s world.
Back in November in last year, Chappelle appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and was well received. And he has a deal with Netflix for three comedy specials this year, plus Chris Rock teased that his buddy would be part of his Total Blackout tour.
All we know is that Chappelle’s gig should be interesting, but you won't get to film it in case anything goes awry and post it on YouTube.
According to a release, no cameras/phones are allowed inside the center.
“Please leave your phones in your cars or at home,” it says. “Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Call the Coral Springs Center for the Arts Box Office at (954) 344-5990 or visit www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com
Comments