Enrique Iglesias travels to Cuba for music video

On Tuesday, Enrique Iglesias traveled to Havana, Cuba, to shoot a new music video for his latest single, “Subeme la Radio (The Radio Lifts Me Up).
On his Instagram account, you can check out the Miami resident’s trip.
The first video films him on a private jet about to take off, telling his 8.9 million followers where he is headed with his friends/collaborators Descemer Bueno and Zion y Lennox. Another video sees the 41-year-old Spanish hunk hanging with Descemer in Havana. And a third shows kids, seemingly extras, dancing in the streets, being filmed while the salsa-y track plays in the background.
Trivia: This isn’t Iglesias’ first trip to Cuba for creative purposes. Back in 2014, he shot some scenes from his “Bailando” video there, also with Bueno; it was directed by Cubano Alejandro Perez.
The song was made with the help of Cuban band Gente de Zona.
