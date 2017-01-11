People

January 11, 2017 1:38 PM

Singer Miguel in Miami talking acting debut

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Miguel Jontel Pimentel — aka Miguel —in the house! The R&B singer was in Miami on Wednesday, chatting about his acting debut in “Live By Night” on Univision’s always lively morning show “Despierta America.”

The singer’s boss — the film’s writer/producer/director Ben Affleck — was busy in London attending the premiere of the movie, the Oscar winner’s directorial followup to “Argo.”

Out Friday, “Live By Night” is based on a crime novel of the same name, about a Prohibition era gangster (Affleck) running a rum running business out of Tampa’s Ybor City.

Miguel plays Esteban, a well connected Cuban born club owner who does some shady deals with Affleck’s character, Joe Coughlin. Esteban is in charge of the shipping company that runs molasses from Cuba to the States.

