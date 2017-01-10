People

January 10, 2017 9:03 PM

Glenn Beck dismissed from Muslim boy's lawsuit over clock

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A judge has dismissed conservative commentator Glenn Beck as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school .

The Dallas Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2j3bcgr ) state District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday dismissed claims against Beck, his network, and against a conservative think tank.

Beck's attorney, Michael Grygiel, said Beck was pleased with the ruling.

In September, Mohamed Mohamed filed the defamation lawsuit on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, Ahmed, who was arrested in 2015 after his clock was mistaken for a hoax bomb.

Mohamed had argued comments made by Beck and others led the public to believe his family members were terrorists.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne remains a defendant in the lawsuit.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos