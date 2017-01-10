After losing 46 pounds, woman meets Pitbull, has night of her life

Melissa Martinez really rang in 2017 with a bang.
The Pembroke Pines resident appeared on “Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution,” which aired on Fox live from Bayfront Park, to show off her svelte new figure to the world.
Martinez is a part of “Live Fully,” a new campaign from Weight Watchers, and wants to galvanize others into achieving their weight loss goals. She lost 46 pounds last year off her five-foot-one frame following the famed plan that is currently fronted by Oprah Winfrey. Martinez’s highest weight was 173, her dress size a 15.
“It was amazing; the best day ever,” said Martinez, who was able to slip into a size 2 sequined, mall-bought dress for the event.
“I was a little starstruck,” admitted the 34-year-old married mother of three, about partying with Mr. Worldwide. “I have enjoyed his music and his whole vibe for a long time.”
Martinez also got to introduce “It Takes Two” hip-hopper Rob Base before he performed and hung backstage with hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.
“Queen Latifah was so nice, she congratulated me on losing so many pounds and told me she was proud of me,” Martinez said. “That was a highlight. The whole thing was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Even though Martinez is looking fantastic and feeling great, she still stays on Weight Watchers, which includes portion control and counting Smart Points, a number system based on tracking calories, saturated fat, sugar, and protein.
“I am such a busy person, a working mom and running after 2-year-old twin boys and a 9-year-old girl,” said Martinez, a sales supervisor for a tire company. “But I find this plan manageable for my life. It’s an absolute blessing, and I started to notice a change in me. Inside and out.”
Her main goal now: “To tone up a bit and stay active in extracurricular activities.”
