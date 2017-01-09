A-Rod attends fashion show

Local model agency Front Management turned 10 years old and celebrated with a full-scale Nicole Miller 2017 runway show Saturday at new hotspot Ora hosted by Miller herself. The local fashion set including Bruce Weber turned out to support Miller and a slew of models who rocked the runway. Later, hospitality magnate Barry Sternlicht and former baller Alex Rodriguez turned up to check out the, er, talent and the buzzed about spot where they enjoyed table side mixology and Perrier Jouet champagne plus a European house music set for a few hours.
Latin pop sensation Chayanne was spotted Wednesday having dinner with his wife and another couple at Tanuki. A few tables away was former Miami Heat turned DJ Rony Seikaly.
Palestinian-Canadian hip hop artist Belly—real name Ahmad Balshe—had dinner and drinks Saturday in The Forge’s private boardroom with 13 guests including members from Coke Boys records.
Polish fashion designer Dawid Wolinski attended the Russian Christmas Party Saturday night celebrating a big night for orthodox Eastern Europeans at Villa Azur with a group of friends, ordering champagne all night long. When asked if he’d like a table for dinner, Wolinski commented that “he just wanted to party.” Villa Azur will be throwing the followup and anticipated Russian New Year’s dinner party next week on Friday the 13th.
Former basketball player Kevin Garnett was also at the same venue Saturday, arriving around 9 p.m. with two friends, requesting “a discreet corner.” Upon leaving around midnight, the ex Timberwolves player wasn’t so lucky to slip out unrecognized as various fans requested photos and he politely obliged.
Comments