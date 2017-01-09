Heidi Klum shows off a made in Miami tan

Two words: Tan lines. Yes, they’re hot again. At least in some celebrity circles.
Heidi Klum showed off a great tan Sunday night at the he 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, wearing a black and white beaded J Mendel strapless gown that advertised her sunny vacation with younger beau Vito Schnabel.
The mother of four also traveled to Cuba while in the area, as per her Instagram account.
Klum was traveling in a pink car near the water and captioned the shot, “Beautiful Havana, Malacon,” referring to the name of the avenue.
