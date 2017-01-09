Gabrielle Union joins in on Jenna Hager Bush’s ‘Hidden Fences’ flub

Oh dear.
Jenna Bush Hager didn’t win over too many movie fans Sunday night.
During the former first daughter’s red carpet interview with Pharrell Williams, Bush Hager made a boo-boo, congratulating him on the movie “Hidden Fences,” when the R&B singer’s movie is actually called “Hidden Figures.”
Apparently, the “Today” show correspondent mixed it up with Denzel Washington’s big screen play adaptation called “Fences.”
She asked Williams if he was going to be drinking, ironically.
Eagle eyed Twitter user David Itzkoff, who happens to be a New York Times reporter, captured the video.
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
Can we say instant backlash?
Bush Hager’s flub even inspired its own Twitter account, @TheHiddenFences. And people started making up their own names for movies with African American casts, e.g., “The Color Precious.”
The Color Precious #HiddenFences pic.twitter.com/Gg0z2hCzBb— Brandale Randolph (@Brandale2221) January 9, 2017
Jumping on the social media backwagon was outspoken former Miami resident Gabrielle Union, who Tweeted her mistake over and over again.
Wait... #HiddenFences ...again?— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017
Embarrassing?
Michael Keaton made the same mistake, though.
Michael Keaton was reading off a teleprompter so clearly somebody got it wrong in the prompter. Fix It. #HiddenFences— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 9, 2017
For her part. Bush Hager did apologize on “Today” the following morning:
“I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for. When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally — in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done one before — called Hidden Figures ‘Hidden Fences.’ I have seen both movies, thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts for both of the movies and if I offended people I am deeply sorry.”
WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017
The awards ceremony newbie added :“I thought last night was terrific. There were a lot of great moments.”
Her colleague Al Roker defended the mistake and called out a bullying “culture of Twitter.”
