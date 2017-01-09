People

January 9, 2017 12:03 PM

Gabrielle Union joins in on Jenna Hager Bush’s ‘Hidden Fences’ flub

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Oh dear.

Jenna Bush Hager didn’t win over too many movie fans Sunday night.

During the former first daughter’s red carpet interview with Pharrell Williams, Bush Hager made a boo-boo, congratulating him on the movie “Hidden Fences,” when the R&B singer’s movie is actually called “Hidden Figures.”

Apparently, the “Today” show correspondent mixed it up with Denzel Washington’s big screen play adaptation called “Fences.”

She asked Williams if he was going to be drinking, ironically.

Eagle eyed Twitter user David Itzkoff, who happens to be a New York Times reporter, captured the video.

Can we say instant backlash?

Bush Hager’s flub even inspired its own Twitter account, @TheHiddenFences. And people started making up their own names for movies with African American casts, e.g., “The Color Precious.”

Jumping on the social media backwagon was outspoken former Miami resident Gabrielle Union, who Tweeted her mistake over and over again.

Embarrassing?

Michael Keaton made the same mistake, though.

For her part. Bush Hager did apologize on “Today” the following morning:

“I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for. When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally — in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done one before — called Hidden Figures ‘Hidden Fences.’ I have seen both movies, thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts for both of the movies and if I offended people I am deeply sorry.”

The awards ceremony newbie added :“I thought last night was terrific. There were a lot of great moments.”

Her colleague Al Roker defended the mistake and called out a bullying “culture of Twitter.”

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos