People

January 9, 2017 5:52 AM

Group seeks sculpture honoring snowboard company founder

The Associated Press
LONDONDERRY, Vt.

A historical group in Vermont is trying to raise more than $1 million to install a 30-foot-long cast-bronze sculpture honoring the founder of a snowboard company.

Sculptor Jason Dreweck tells Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2iUJH8H ) Jake Burton Carpenter and others built the first 300 or so snowboards produced by Burton Snowboards in Londonderry.

The company's first snowboard factory burned down a few years ago.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society says it wants to install a sculpture telling people of the site's historical significance.

Dreweck says they want to acknowledge what he calls the "innovation" and "progression" of snowboarding. He says the sport's growth from a tiny barn in Vermont to the Olympics is something worth recognizing.

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos