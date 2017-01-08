People

January 8, 2017 8:57 PM

Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

The Associated Press

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."

—Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," "La La Land."

TELEVISION:

— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

— Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

— Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

— Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos