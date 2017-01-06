Stuff celebrities love: Kate Moss’s perfume

TRAVEL
Attention, Blake Shelton fans: The company that owns the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Hospitality, is opening two new bars called Ole Red (after his 2002 song) in Tennessee and Oklahoma with the help of the country star. There will be one in Nashville and the other in Tishomingo, the Oklahoma town where Gwen Stefani’s squeeze lives part time. Shelton isn’t an owner, but will be the face of the properties and definitely visiting often.
Kate Moss has been known to spray herself silly with this stuff: perfumes by Penhaligon’s, a British fragrance house that has been in operation since 1870. The company’s new Portraits fragrances for both men and women are inspired by royals and bottled oh so elegantly. The four are priced at $240 for 75ml and available at the Penhaligon’s boutique at Aventura Mall.
Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new M∙A∙C makeup collection continues that mission. “Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose,” according to a release. Available in-store and online; #MACCaitlynJenner
