‘One Day at a Time’ gets a reboot on Netflix with Gloria Estefan doing theme song

“One Day at a Time” is coming back at you, but with a twist: A Cuban twist.
Thank you, Netflix. Or rather, Gracias.
Thirteen episodes began streaming Friday.
Same plot from the show that ran on CBS from 1975 to 1984: Single mom raising two kids, with a zany super. The original starred the late Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli as well as with Pat Harrington Jr., as said super.
Classic sitcom. New family. @TheNormanLear's "One Day at a Time" is back, only on Netflix, January 6. pic.twitter.com/t4m7xfY0UK— Netflix US (@netflix) December 7, 2016
The new show — with 94-year-old Norman Lear back as consultant —has a completely revamped, mostly Latino cast: Justina Machado (known for her role in “Six Feet Under”) steps into Franklin’s shoes as Penelope, a Cuban-American tough as nails nurse. Her kids are Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).
Another twist is that abuelita is on hand to help: The one and only Rita Moreno, as Lydia.
So, no, this is not your mother’s “One Day at a Time.”
Case in point: The first episode sees Elena fighting with her mom because she doesn’t want a quinceanara, a rite of passage for 15 year old Latina girls.
“I don’t want to be paraded around in front of the men of the village like a piece of property to be traded for two cows and a goat,” the teenager pouts.
And as always, there’s a Miami connection. Gloria Estefan, who does the theme song.
Writer-producer Gloria Calderon Kellett told the Associated Press that Lear helped make the magic happen: She explained that the Hollywood veteran is friends with the local superstar and told Calderon Kellett, “Let’s call her,” when she mentioned Estefan should be in the running to be the woman to rework the classic song, “This is It.” We think Emilio may have helped as it has a salsa feel.
The Washington Post calls it a “joy to watch.”
Comments