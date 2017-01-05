People

January 5, 2017 3:25 PM

Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill after New Year’s Eve in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

What happened?

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are done, just days after they were together (but not really, apparently) in Miami for New Year’s Eve appearances.

Minaj tweeted Thursday : “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. ”

At the last minute, Minaj replaced Jennifer Lopez as the E11even entertainment club headliner.

Dream nightclub Instagrammed that Meek was playing at its venue, across the causeway.

Sources told TMZ Meek had a hefty payday of $200,000; Lopez’s fee was said to be $1 million, but it’s unclear what Nicki’s haul was.

The hip-hop power couple were dating two years.

