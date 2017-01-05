Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill after New Year’s Eve in Miami

What happened?
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are done, just days after they were together (but not really, apparently) in Miami for New Year’s Eve appearances.
Celebrate #NYE with @NickiMinaj TOMORROW at @11Miami in Miami, FL!! Tickets: https://t.co/5pqJxxRjK4 pic.twitter.com/lkUEgdFNZP— MYX Fusions (@MYXFusions) December 31, 2016
Minaj tweeted Thursday : “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. ”
To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017
At the last minute, Minaj replaced Jennifer Lopez as the E11even entertainment club headliner.
Dream nightclub Instagrammed that Meek was playing at its venue, across the causeway.
Sources told TMZ Meek had a hefty payday of $200,000; Lopez’s fee was said to be $1 million, but it’s unclear what Nicki’s haul was.
The hip-hop power couple were dating two years.
