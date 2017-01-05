Wendy Williams gives rare compliment to ex Miami housewife

Marysol Patton accomplished the impossible: The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star actually got a shout-out from way critical TV personality Wendy Williams, who singled out Patton for her fashion on her eponymous daytime talk show.
Williams was doing a segment about the New Year’s Eve wedding of “Real Housewives of New York City” star LuAnn de Lesseps to Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach at the The Brazilian Court Hotel.
A picture of de Lesseps, along with guests Patton, Jill Zarin (“NYC”), Kelly Bensimon (formerly of “NYC”) and Cynthia Bailey (“Atlanta”) appeared on the screen behind her.
Williams started off with her usual, bashing Bensimon for being too tan.
“Who’s the black girl in the middle?” joked the host, adding that Bensimon looked as if she had spent time in a pressure cooker.
To offset the snark, Williams advised Kelly about the dangers of too much outdoor exposure.
“People don’t lay out in the sun to turn brown like that anymore! Do you realize that if you want to do something healthy for yourself stay out of the sun, girl!”
Williams then went back to analyzing the picture: “They all look really beautiful, but the most beautiful outfit to me is this girl over here with the Frederick’s boa.”
The outspoken mother of one may have thought Patton was wearing clothing from Frederick’s of Hollywood by that statement.
But in a Facebook post, Patton writes that Miami designer Rene Ruiz was the man behind her glam.
“Who is this?” Williams asked her camera guy. “I don’t know her.”
“Miami!” he yells back.
“Yeah, I don’t watch that franchise,” said the former radio DJ, not realizing the Bravo show’s been off the air since 2013. “They need to bring her in New York and inject her on Park Avenue or something. She’s a good one! Pretty! Glittery and all the feathers and stuff.”
Hey, Andy Cohen, are you listening?
Patton was pleased.
“I’ve never liked Wendy but I guess I do now... Lol!” read her FB post, which credited Brad Witter for bringing the video to her attention.
Comments