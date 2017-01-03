People

January 3, 2017 6:26 AM

Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast

The Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

Ryan Gosling says the late Debbie Reynolds served as an "inspiration" to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical "La La Land."

Gosling thanked Reynolds "for her wonderful career of work" while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night. Gosling says the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical "Singin' in the Rain" every day for inspiration. Gosling calls Reynolds "a truly unparalleled talent."

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

