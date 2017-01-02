People

January 2, 2017 11:06 AM

Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne has eye on past, future

By JEFF KAROUB Associated Press
DETROIT

A Detroit site where Indians once flourished, the War of 1812 officially ended and the Arsenal of Democracy was activated is embarking on a plan to restore its past and rethink its future.

Historic Fort Wayne recently received $265,000 from the Kresge Foundation for the project. That comes as the National Park Service advances what it's calling an "Urban Agenda" and after deploying "urban fellows" to Detroit and other U.S. cities.

The grant covers developing a comprehensive plan for the underused riverfront complex. It aims to secure tenants, including community and cultural organizations, to renovate and use about 30 military buildings.

Detroit fellow David Goldstein says the plan is critical to revitalizing a 175-year-old landmark where visitors can experience the city's history, from "its indigenous roots to the present."

Related content

People

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kanye West visits Trump Tower during trip to New York

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos