Milwaukee Bucks' new arena reaches milestone in construction

The Milwaukee Bucks' new arena has reached a milestone in construction.
Workers on Thursday poured the first concrete slab on the metal deck that will make up the concourse.
Project manager Corey Waclawski of Mortenson Construction says the concrete amounted to about 80 cubic yards. Waclawski says about 18,000 cubic yards of concrete will have to be poured in the entire arena, including the foundations.
The arena will be the centerpiece of an almost 30-acre downtown development that also will include a practice facility, parking structure and public plaza. The arena is just north of the Bucks' current home, the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Ground was broken on the new $524 million arena in June. The arena is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.
