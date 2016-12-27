People

December 27, 2016 6:50 AM

Mount Pulaski will read the names of residents who died

The Associated Press
MOUNT PULASKI, Ill.

The names of about 90 people who died this year in a central Illinois town will be read aloud on the steps of a historic courthouse.

Mount Pulaski is holding the 7 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, the last day of the year. The Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/2hjTocl ) says a bell will toll after each name is read.

Tom Martin of the Mount Pulaski Courthouse Foundation says all who died were "integral" to the Logan County community. The courthouse, built in 1848, is one of only two sites still remaining where Abraham Lincoln worked as a lawyer before becoming president.

