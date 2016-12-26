Mom’s lawsuit against Bieber pays off

The Weston mother who sued pop star Justin Bieber after he refused to meet her teenage daughter and fans who paid for one-on-one time when he played Miami in July has been awarded $5,298.75 for her trouble.
The default judgment was entered against Bieber in Broward County circuit court where mom Melissa Matthai sued the singer of “Sorry.”
Matthai, 43, sued days after the Fourth of July concerts at AmericanAirlines Arena alleging breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and violation of the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
According to the paperwork, Matthai paid $1,856.35 for her and daughter Gabriela, a 15-year-old student at Cypress Bay High School, to see Bieber’s concert. The tickets included floor seats and a meet-and-greet session.
Bieber, however, decided a few weeks before his Miami shows that there’d be no more close encounters with fans, supposedly because of a security breach. The tour company promised refunds but, according to Matthai’s lawyer, they’ve been slow coming.
The judgment was entered by Judge Jane Fishman after she found Bieber in default. Despite the fact he was served the lawsuit in California, according to records, Bieber didn’t even hire a lawyer to represent him and didn’t show up to contest the allegations.
According to records, the award includes the price of the tickets plus $3,240 in legal fees and court costs.
It’s likely it’ll take years for Matthai to collect, but the award will be piling up interest to the tune of 4.9 percent a year.
Neither Matthai nor Scott Behren, her lawyer, returned calls for comment.
Bieber, meanwhile, is due in Miami Beach later this week. He’s got a New Year’s Eve gig at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
