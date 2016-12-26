Cindy Crawford & family enjoy holiday brunch

Seen at the Williams Island Club Christmas brunch: Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber, kids Kaia and Presley and Gerber’s mother, Ellen Peckman. Crawford, says our spy, “went up to the buffet stations just like any other guest,” and sat facing the room “so you could clearly see her beautiful face.”
Karim Benzema, famed striker from Real Madrid, was seen Thursday at Wall with a group of friends celebrating a belated birthday. In great spirits, the soccer star and friends were seen ordering multiple parades of champagne as nearby tables looked on.
Shaquille O’Neal celebrated the retiring of his Miami Heat jersey #32 Thursday at E11even Miami. The official jersey retirement ceremony was held earlier in the evening just a few blocks away at the AmericanAirlines Arena. After the ceremony, the former Heat player and longtime girlfriend Laticia Rolle had dinner at Prime 112 and then continued the celebration at his official after-party at E11even with The Heat’s official spin doctor, DJ Irie, taking over the booth.
Shaq and Laticia drove up to the nightclub in his white raised Ford F-350 with family following. Despite rumors of engagement, there was still no visible ring on that certain finger. O’Neal signed custom-made E11even basketballs, Heat jerseys and hats. Inside, he smoked a hookah pipe in his private area, asking for no pictures. When DJ Irie began his set around 1:30 a.m., Shaq took the mic and said, “We partying until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., right? Get your camera phones out!” and then began scratching the vinyl. Also seen at the party: E11even regular Tyson Beckford and rapper Kent Jones.
