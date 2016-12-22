People

December 22, 2016 4:37 PM

Ivanka Trump hassled on flight; passenger kicked off

By Madeleine Marr

It’s not always easy being green — or Donald Trump’s daughter.

On Thursday morning, a fellow passenger on Ivanka Trump’s Jet Blue flight to Palm Beach from NYC began making remarks to the president elect’s fashion designer spawn.

Hey, it’s a free country! But Ivanka was with her family, including her hubby Jared Kushner and their three children, so that makes any type of harassment kind of uncool.

TMZ reports the man yelled out, “Your father is ruining this country!”

Matthew Lasner wrote on Twitter, explaining what went down: “My husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, Jet Blue staff overheard and they kicked us off the flight.”

Before that though, this post from Lasner: “My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

That will teach Ivanka not to fly commercial and go in daddy’s private jet from now on.

Sheesh.

JetBlue just released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Heavy.com reports that Lasner is a professor of urban studies and planning at Hunter College in Manhattan and that his Twitter account has since been deleted.

But DailyMail has a few screen grabs.

