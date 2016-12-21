Austin Mahone debuts new, more mature look at Jingle Ball

There was other news that came out of Y100 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball beside Camilla Cabello leaving Fifth Harmony a few hours later.
Like Austin Mahone, who debuted quite the makeover from his clean-cut days.
Wearing tinted shades, man jewelry and baggy pants, the “Mmm Yeah” singer made sure everyone knew his style had evolved.
“My new EP is out Dec. 30 — it’s more urban and R&B. It’ll be really interesting for my fans,” said the 20 year old. “I’m growing up and every year I’m going to be more mature.”
Speaking of mature: Emily Estefan, the daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is stepping into the spotlight with an album, being released Feb. 3.
Her parents are duly excited.
“They’re my favorite groupies,” joked the Berklee College of Music graduate, 22.
Estefan is nervous about how it will be received.
“I’m happy but it’s coming in incremental panic attacks,” she laughed. “It’s churning.”
Another singer excited for the future was Daya, who received her first Grammy nomination for her song with The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down.”
“My life has changed drastically in the last year,” said the 18-year-old Pittsburgh native who will return home for the holidays. “I’m happy to be doing what I love.”
As for her hit, “Sit Still Look Pretty,” off her first full-length album of the same name, Daya said the song is dedicated to girls who may have not had the same opportunities she had.
“I grew up with four sisters and parents who believed in me,” she said. “Anyone who wants to make it shouldn’t be intimidated. I want girls to believe in themselves. They can accomplish anything.”
Tove Lo reported she was off to her native Sweden — “It’s cold, dark and snowy!” — for the holidays.
The “Stay High” singer also was pumped for fans to hear her new album, “Lady Wood.”
“For this record I’m doing things that scare me and turn me on at the same time,” she said. “My music is about being a person with flaws and not apologizing for who you are.”
