December 21, 2016 1:53 PM

Shakira’s family problems behind her; son looks healthy

By Madeleine Marr

Looks as if Shakira’s family woes are behind her.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was spotted jetting into Miami Monday with partner, FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, along with their sons — Milan, 3, and Sasha, 23 months.

Back in November, the 39-year-old Colombiana was forced to cancel two major appearances (the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas andAmerican Music Awards in Los Angeles) to care for Sasha who was reportedly hospitalized. She never revealed what ailed the boy.

Judging by paparazzi shots, the tyke looked healthy and happy.

