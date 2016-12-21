Camila Cabello back home relaxing in Miami after split from Fifth Harmony

Following Camila Cabello’s high-drama departure from Fifth Harmony, the songstress decided to take things down a few notches.
The Cuban born, locally raised singer — who attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School before dropping out halfway through the 2012-2013 school year — posted a video Tuesday on Snapchat of her swimming in a pool with a mermaid tale.
A photo posted on EOnline Wednesday showed the 19-year-old walking on a Miami street holding hands with her father.
Yep, Cabello certainly has some free time on her hands since the split, but let’s hope she can stay friends with the girl band’s remaining members, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei.
As for now, it seems feelings are still raw. The girls released a statement after Sunday night’s Y100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball saying they found out about Cabello’s departure though her representative. Camila volleyed back that this was untrue, adding: “I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”
Apparently, she has some more solo projects going on.
Comments